Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 21 (ANI): The body of an unidentified young woman, who appeared to be aged around 18, was found stuffed in a suitcase near the old Chandapur railway bridge on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The suitcase was found near the railway tracks near Hosur main road. Initial suspicions suggests that the murder might have took place at somewhere else, later the victim was stuffed inside the suitcase and thrown from a moving train.

Suryanagar Police have conducted an initial investigation, but the Byappanahalli railway police are expected to take over once they reach the spot. A detailed investigation is expected to begin once the railway police opens and examines the suitcase.

Speaking to ANI, Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba said, "We are currently investigating the case. It seems that someone may have thrown the suitcase from the railway property, most likely from a moving train. Normally, such cases fall under the jurisdiction of the railway police, but since it is likely related to our area, we are registering a case. The body was found inside the suitcase, and there was nothing else in it, no identity card or any other items. The person appears to be 18 years of age or older, but we are yet to establish the identity. That is all we have at this stage. It seems that the incident took place elsewhere, and the suitcase was thrown from a moving train. We will take up the case and investigate further."

The police have launched the investigation and further details are awaited.

Earlier in March, body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was discovered inside a suitcase near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South-East Bengaluru, Sarah Fathima.

Khedekar, a native of Maharashtra, was married to Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar, 36. The couple resided within the Hulimavu police station limits.

DCP South-East Bengaluru said, "The body of a 32-year-old woman, Guri Khedekar, was found near Ambedkar Apartment in Doddanekundi Village, Bengaluru. She was the wife of Rakesh Rajendra Khedekar (36 years). Her body was found in a suitcase. The husband and wife were living within Hulimavu police station limits. Both belonged to Maharashtra." (ANI)

