Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 23 (ANI): Karnataka Youth Congress workers took out a torch rally from Congress Bhavan to Freedom Park in Bengaluru against the alleged attack on party MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

The protesters said that BJP goons were trained to attack Rahul Gandhi but they were not scared of any such act and they will stand in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

Youth Congress state president Mohammed Haris Nalapad led the protest.

Earlier a clash broke out between Police and Congress workers in Assam's Guwahati, during Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. A large number of police were present at the scene to stop the yatra.

Police have barricaded the area and the route. Yatra was not allowed from the centre of Guwahati city so there were heavy police deployments.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday. Congress workers were trying to trespass the police barricading and enter Guwahati city.

Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the workers from the site. Meanwhile, heavy security was deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Yatra earlier this morning.

Amid the rift with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to enslave students of North East and India, adding "There is no need for any student to be afraid."

He also alleged that the Home Minister of the country picked up the phone and called CM Himanta and said that Rahul Gandhi should not meet the students of Assam. (ANI)

