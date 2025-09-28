Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Sunday expressed condolences on the Karur stampede incident and criticised the lack of security arrangements at the event.

"It is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I express my heartfelt condolences. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The way the event's main organiser, Vijay, had taken permission for a certain number of people, three times that crowd gathered. No arrangements were made. I would like to thank the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister for announcing a compensation of 10 lakh..." he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced that the families of the 39 people who died in the Karur stampede would receive two lakh rupees each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). He further announced Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Sharing an X post, PMO said, "PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF to be given to the next of kin of each deceased in the unfortunate incident at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister had expressed condolences on the lives lost in the stampede during TVK chief and actor Vijay's public rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur. "The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured," PM Modi said in a post.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 1 lakh to those undergoing treatment. He has also ordered an enquiry into the incident.

The stampede took place on Saturday during a political rally of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay, claiming 39 lives. State Director of Medical Education (DME), Suganthy Rajakumari, confirmed that two patients remain in critical condition.

Police have registered a case in connection with the incident. (ANI)

