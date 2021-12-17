Srinagar, Dec 17 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Kashmir as the minimum temperature settled several degrees below the freezing point across the valley, officials said on Friday.

The weather office has forecast a further dip in the minimum temperature across the valley in the next few days.

Also Read | SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Call Letters Online at sbi.co.in.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, down by 1.7 degrees from the previous night's minus 2.1 degrees Celsius.

This was the second coldest night of the season so far in the city which has witnessed a low of minus 3.9 degree Celsius 48 hours ago.

Also Read | Meta Reportedly Adds Signal Language Interpreters for Portal Video Calls.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 8.6 degrees Celsius, up from minus 10 degrees Celsius previous night.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.6 degrees Celsius. The south Kashmir resort had recorded minus 6.9 degrees Celsius the previous night.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4.4 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag also recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius.PTI MIJ

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)