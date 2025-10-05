Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 5 (ANI): Co-founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital, D Senguttuvan, said on Sunday that this year's Kauvery Marathon aims to spread awareness about cancer, its early detection, and cure, while promoting fitness among the community.

"... This year, the purpose is cancer awareness, yearly detection, and cure. We aim to share this message with the community... This marathon is unique and very popular in Trichy. This marathon is the best way to reach the community and create awareness about health and fitness," said Senguttuvan.

Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru flagged off the 10th edition of the Kauvery Marathon in Trichy at the Bharathidasan University Gate. More than 7,000 runners participated across three categories: a 21 km half-marathon, a 10 km timed run, and a 5 km fun run.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad hosted the second edition of the Pink Power Run at People's Plaza, Necklace Road-Hussain Sagar Lake, last Sunday. The event was organised by the Sudha Reddy Foundation in association with the MEIL Foundation to promote fitness and raise awareness about breast cancer.

The run was flagged off by Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, with several dignitaries and celebrities in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, organiser Sudha Reddy said, "This run is to promote fitness and to raise awareness against breast cancer. Almost 18-20 thousand people have participated in this."

The marathon began at 5:30 a.m. and featured 10K, 5K, and 3K categories, attracting participants of all ages, fitness levels, and backgrounds under the tagline Stride and Shine.

Chuangsri, urging people to join the movement, said, "On the 28th, we're having a Pink Power Run, which is a marathon running event for raising awareness for breast cancer... We're inviting everyone from around the world to come together, running for their fitness and health, and also creating a social movement on breast cancer as well." (ANI)

