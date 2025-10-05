New Delhi, October 5: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has confirmed that samples of Coldrif Cough Syrup manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals (Sresan Pharma) in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, contained diethylene glycol (DEG) — a toxic industrial chemical — beyond permissible limits. The revelation follows the tragic deaths of at least 11 children in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, allegedly after consuming the syrup. According to the ministry, tests conducted by Tamil Nadu’s Food and Drugs Administration (TN-FDA) detected 48.6% DEG in the samples, an alarming level that poses severe health risks, including acute kidney failure.

The Ministry stated that initial tests by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and Madhya Pradesh FDA found no contamination in other batches. However, upon request from the MP government, Tamil Nadu authorities re-tested samples directly from the manufacturing site of Sresan Pharmaceuticals (Sresan Pharma), confirming the presence of the poisonous chemical. Following these findings, the Tamil Nadu government immediately banned the sale of Coldrif syrup across the state, effective October 1, and ordered the removal of all stock from the market. Cough-Syrup Related Deaths: Tamil Nadu Halts Production of Coldrif Syrup After Child Deaths in MP and Rajasthan.

Why Is Coldrif Cough Syrup From Sresan Pharmaceuticals Banned by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Govts?

Investigations revealed that Coldrif Cough Syrup, supplied from Tamil Nadu to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry, contained diethylene glycol, a compound commonly used in brake fluids and antifreeze. Ingesting DEG can lead to acute renal failure, neurological damage, and death. Following the lab confirmation, both Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu governments banned the sale and distribution of Coldrif syrup and extended the prohibition to other medicines produced by Sresan Pharmaceuticals (Sresan Pharma). Rajasthan Cough Syrup Deaths: All 19 Medicines Supplied by Kaysan Pharma Suspended Following Reports of Adverse Effects Linked to Dextromethorphan HBr Syrup, 3 Officials Removed.

Authorities have seized all available stock, halted production at the Kanchipuram unit, and initiated risk-based inspections across 19 drug samples in six states. A multidisciplinary team from NIV, ICMR-NEERI, CDSCO, and AIIMS Nagpur is now investigating the cause of deaths linked to the contaminated medicine.

The Union Health Ministry has also issued an advisory to all states and Union Territories, directing that cough and cold medicines should not be prescribed to children below two years of age.

