Hyderabad, Jan 30 (PTI) In a dramatic turn of events, the Telangana Government on Monday moved a Lunch Motion before the Telangana High Court seeking a direction to the Governor to approve the file pertaining to budget presentation.

However, following an advice from the Court, advocates of the state government and the Raj Bhavan held discussions and informed the court that they both came to an understanding and hence the court can dispose of the petition.

During the discussions, it was agreed that there will an address by the Governor during the Budget Session and the speech copy would be furnished by the State government.

Earlier in the day, the government knocked the door of the High Court stating that the State government was yet to receive the Governor's approval to the budget to be presented on February 3.

"We have requested the court to dispose of the petition in the light of the discussion had between senior counsel Dushyant Dave and a lawyer who appeared for the hon'ble Governor," Advocate General BS Prasad told PTI.

The court expressed its opinion that the both the constitutional functionaries should resolve amicably and come to an understanding.

As per the discussions there will be a Governor's Budget Speech this time, he further said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan during the last Budget Session of the Telangana Legislature expressed disappointment over the customary Governor's address not being scheduled.

