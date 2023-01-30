Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), January 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport after a technical fault, shortly after departing from the same airport.

An emergency landing was made at Gannavaram Airport due to a technical fault shortly after the takeoff. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to leave for New Delhi on a special flight from Gannavaram Airport. The pilot noticed a technical error in the plane 10 minutes after takeoff.

Also Read | Union Budget 2023: Here's Wishlist for Real Estate Sector in India.

The pilot landed the plane safely at Gannavaram Airport. There was a technical fault in the flight in which the CM was travelling.

Officials immediately made alternative arrangements for the CM to leave for the capital.

Also Read | Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Says 26,074 Government Jobs Given to Youth in Just 10 Months.

A technical error occurred in the flight on which Chief Minister YS Jagan Reddy was going to Delhi for the preparatory meeting of the Global Investor Conference in Delhi.

The pilot found the problem and diverted back to Gannavaram Airport. The Chief Minister and a team of officials took off at 5:03 pm for their visit to Delhi. After a while, the pilot noticed a technical problem in the plane and the flight was diverted back and landed at Gannavaram again at 5:27 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)