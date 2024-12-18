New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the launch of the 'Sanjeevani Yojana'.

Party leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj described the scheme as an improved version, addressing shortcomings in the central government's health schemes.

The scheme is designed to provide free treatment to Delhi's elderly residents aged 60 and above.

"Today, Kejriwal Ji launched a significant scheme under which elders, above 60 years of age, will receive free treatment in private hospitals without any expense," said Bhardwaj.

When questioned about the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Bhardwaj criticised its limitations, stating, "It covers people aged 70 and above and has a premium limit of only Rs5 lakh. The central government's scheme has many flaws. The Delhi government has launched a better scheme that addresses these issues."

Earlier, while addressing a public gathering, Kejriwal highlighted the challenges faced by the elderly: "In old age, one thing troubles everyone. With age, numerous diseases emerge, and the biggest concern is accessing treatment. I have seen elderly individuals from good families suffer as their children fail to care for them. But you don't need to worry; your son is still here for you."

He added, "Today, I am announcing the Sanjeevani Yojana for Delhi's elderly. Under this scheme, residents above 60 years of age will receive free treatment. We will implement this scheme after the elections and ensure its passage."

Kejriwal emphasised that the scheme would cover treatments in both government and private hospitals, stating, "Whether treatment is sought in a government or private hospital, it will be entirely free. There will be no restrictions--everyone, rich or poor, will be treated without any upper limit."

He also revealed that registration for the scheme would start shortly and would be conducted door-to-door by AAP workers. "Registration will begin in 2-3 days. There is no need to visit any office; Aam Aadmi Party workers will come to your doorstep, complete the registration, and provide you with a card. Keep it safely," Kejriwal said.

Concluding his address, Kejriwal assured, "Once our government is formed after the elections, this son of yours will take full responsibility for ensuring your health in old age."

The assembly elections in Delhi are expected to take place in early 2025. In the 2020 assembly elections, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats, while the BJP secured eight. (ANI)

