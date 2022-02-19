New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): After accusing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal of links with separatist outfits in Punjab, his party collegue Kumar Vishwas on Saturday again lashed out aganist Delhi Chief Minister for not stating that he would fight terrorist forces and pointed out that people of Punjab have to decide for themselves whether they want to fall into his trap and go back to a pre 1984-like scenario.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar Vishwas said, "Arvind Kejriwal has not said that he will oppose Khalistanis or fight against the terrorist forces. If he does that, people who have invested in him will be unhappy. Those forces will be unhappy. What I said in anger and his reaction proved that I was right. Neither did I give my resignation nor does he have the capacity to remove me. Punjab has to decide whether it wants to fall into the trap and go back to the situations before 1984."

On Centre giving 'Y'category security cover to him, Vishwas said, "I have neither asked for Y category security nor do I want it. I have not received any message from the authorities about the security. It is the work of agencies and government to think about the security of their citizens. I am not on talking terms with him (Kejriwal)."

Kumar Vishwas, who was a founding member of Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that Arvind Kejriwal had connections with separatists in Punjab and those having sympathy with separatists used to come to his house for meetings during the last assembly polls.

Kejriwal had dismissed the allegaations as laughable. Earlier today, Kejriwal said that he will give a befitting reply to the "corrupt people targeting AAP" by inaugurating 12,430 modern classrooms in Delhi schools.

"This country will not bow down to these corrupt people. Now the country has decided. Now the country will move forward. Baba Saheb and Bhagat Singh's dreams will be fulfilled," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday assured Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi that the Centre has taken the matter of the alleged links between the banned organisation 'Sikhs for Justice' and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seriously and he would personally ensure that the matter is looked into in detail.

Earlier, the Punjab Chief Minister had written to Shah alleging that the banned organization was in touch with AAP. (ANI)

