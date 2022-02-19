Ahmedabad, February 19: In a case of fraud, a 68-year-old Sola resident was duped of Rs17.12 lakh by cyber fraudsters. The victim was reacting to a a call which said that his sim will be blocked.

According to a report in Times of India, The Sola police registered a case of cheating against an unidentified person on Friday.

In his complaint, Suresh Bhatia - who used to work for a national insurance firm -- said that he received a message on January 31, stating that his sim would be blocked if he did not call the given number. "The sender claimed that the message was sent from the BSNL office.

I immediately called the number and the person asked me to download Quick Support application and transfer Rs10 for activation. I transferred the money from my private bank account. Half an hour later, I received a call from the man asking me for my account details. Realizing I had been targeted by a cyber fraud, I called the city control room and informed them about the incident," he told police.

He then went to the cybercrime office with his son-in-law, a manager at a private bank. "When I checked the account details on my mobile phone, I realized that Rs7.46 lakh in cash had been withdrawn from my account with a nationalised bank using the overdraft facility," he said.

On February 2, he received a call stating that the fixed deposit in the nationalised bank had been withdrawn along with Rs 9.66 lakh in cash. In all, the unidentified person withdrew Rs17.12 lakh from his account.

On Friday, he went to the Sola police station and registered a case of cheating and sections under the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008.

