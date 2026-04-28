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Agency News Agency News India News | Kejriwal, Sisodia to Visit Raj Ghat Amid Court Boycott in Excise Policy Case Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Today, to seek Bapu's blessings, Manish Sisodia ji and I will go to Raj Ghat at 12 o'clock."

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he would visit Raj Ghat with Manish Sisodia to seek Mahatma Gandhi's blessings.

This comes a day after he announced that he would neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the Delhi High Court in the excise policy case, citing alleged bias and conflict of interest.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "Today, to seek Bapu's blessings, Manish Sisodia ji and I will go to Raj Ghat at 12 o'clock."

https://x.com/ArvindKejriwal/status/2048990764127092778?s=20

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Meanwhile, earlier in the day, senior party leader Manish Sisodia had also written a letter to Justice Swarnkanta, stating that he will not be represented by any lawyer in the matter and expressing a lack of faith in getting justice.

"From my side as well, no lawyer will appear. The future of your children is in the hands of Tushar Mehta ji. In such a situation, I do not expect justice from you. I have no option left except Satyagraha," Sisodia said in his letter, according to party sources.

A day earlier, Kejriwal said he would neither appear in person nor be represented by a lawyer in the court of Justice Swarnkanta in a case against him.

He stated that he was following the path of Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha and would take legal recourse, including approaching the Supreme Court, at an appropriate time.

In a video, Kejriwal said, "Following the path shown by Bapu, with the spirit of Satyagraha, I have now decided...that I will neither appear in person in the court of Justice Swarnkanta ji in this case, nor will any lawyer represent me. Whatever decision Justice Swarnkanta ji delivers, I am free to take all those legal steps when the time comes, such as challenging it in the Supreme Court, etc. I have also informed Justice Swarnkanta ji of this today by writing a letter"

"The first reason is that the government, with the ideology of the RSS, which put me in jail by making false allegations, the lady judge herself has admitted that she has frequently visited the stages of Akhil Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad, an organisation linked to that ideology. The Aam Aadmi Party and I are staunch opponents of that ideology. In such a situation, can I get justice before her?" he said.

"The second reason is Conflict of Interest. In the court, the central government's CBI is against me, and both children of Justice Swarnkanta ji work for the central government. Both her children are on the panel of lawyers for the central government. Opposing us in court is the Solicitor General, Shri Tushar Mehta ji. Tushar Mehta ji gives cases to both children. How many cases they will get, which cases they will get, this is decided by Tushar Mehta ji," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)