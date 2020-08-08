New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wished for the speedy recovery of the 12-year-old sexual assault victim admitted at AIIMS and said a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh has been provided to her family.

AAP MLA Atishi said in a tweet that she met the father and sister of the victim at AIIMS and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to them on behalf of the Delhi government and the chief minister.

Also Read | Kozhikode Plane Accident | Details of Enquiry to be Made Public, Says Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

"A financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the government was today provided to the family of the sexual assault victim. I pray to God that the girl recovers at the earliest to be with her family," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

He visited AIIMS on Thursday to enquire about the girl, and there he had announced that the Delhi government would provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to her family.

Also Read | Smart India Hackathon 2020 Winners: Jamia Millia Islamia's 'Team Monk' Bags Prize of Rs 1 Lakh.

He had also said that the government will ensure strict punishment for the accused by engaging the best lawyers in the case.

During the assault on Tuesday evening, the girl was hit with a sharp object by the accused on the face and head at her Paschim Vihar home, police said.

A man has arrested by police in connection with the assault.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)