New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena wrote to Chief Minister Atishi on Tuesday, alleging that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's accusations that "poison" is being mixed in the Yamuna water and there was an "attempt of genocide" in the national capital are highly objectionable and unfortunate, and amount to endangering national security.

Citing media reports, Saxena said the former Delhi chief minister's allegations against the BJP-led Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna river and attempting a "genocide" in Delhi are "highly objectionable, unfortunate and undesirable".

"Making false, misleading, non-factual accusations of poisoning and genocide over a sensitive issue like drinking water and attempting to incite the public against another state government is not only a threat to the states involved but also to national peace and security," he said in the letter to the chief minister.

The LG also pointed out that instead of condemning Kejriwal's statements, Atishi strengthened the "confusion and fear" among people by writing a letter to the Election Commission (EC) over the matter.

Saxena said he expects the Delhi chief minister to rise above "narrow interests" and refrain from making "misleading, dangerous, and baseless statements, and advise the AAP convenor to do the same for the sake of public welfare and peace".

Delhi's water crisis took a sharp political turn on Monday, with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal accusing the Haryana government of indulging in "biological warfare".

In a fiery post on X, he alleged, "Poison is being mixed into the Yamuna to make its water untreatable. If people in Delhi consume this water, many will die. This is nothing short of a mass murder."

