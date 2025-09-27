Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 27 (ANI): Kendua Shanti Sangha, one of Kolkata's prominent Durga Puja committees, has unveiled its 53rd edition with the theme 'Nigudh', a Bengali word that means "hidden", "unknown", or "mysterious".

This year's concept seeks to explore the spiritual and philosophical journey that leads to Goddess Durga, offering an immersive experience that combines art, symbolism, and social consciousness.

In keeping with its reputation for conceptual innovation, Kendua Shanti Sangha's 2025 Durga Puja is titled 'A Mystical Endless Journey to the Goddess'. The pandal this year offers an interpretation of the divine that is less focused on visual familiarity and more on the unknown nature of divinity.

Speaking to ANI, Shaoni Shome, a member of the Kendua Shanti Sangha Durga Puja Committee, said, "This is the 53rd edition of Kendua Shanti Sangha organising the Durga Puja, and the theme of this year is 'A Mystical Endless Journey to the Goddess.' We do not know what our gods truly look like and rely on what people have told us. The journey we take to reach God--that is the theme of this year."

A key visual highlight of the pandal is the depiction of Goddess Durga floating--symbolising the absence of gravity, inspired by the moon's weightlessness. The idol, towering between 24 to 28 feet, has been designed to reflect both ethereal beauty and divine power.

"A unique highlight is the depiction of the goddess floating, inspired by the moon's lack of gravity. The height of the idol is approximately 24 to 28 feet. The event emphasises an eco-friendly setup using fishing nets, bamboo, and metals, which can be used later on," Shome explained.

She further added, "Organiser Sushantu Shivani Pal was the vision behind the idol, sound and other aspects. It took six months to prepare. There were 180 artists involved in the making. We have ensured crowd management. There are emergency exits, medical facilities, wheelchairs and fireproofing in place as well. The event aims to spread positivity and encourage personal spiritual journeys, inviting everyone to experience its mystical atmosphere."

Durga Puja, a UNESCO-recognised Intangible Cultural Heritage, continues to evolve in Kolkata, blending tradition with experimental art and thematic storytelling. Kendua Shanti Sangha's 'Nigudh' is one of several thought-provoking installations that capture the essence of devotion, mystery, and introspection during this year's festivities. (ANI)

