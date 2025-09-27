Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): One person died and three others were seriously injured in a car accident near Koorad village in the Wandoor region of Kerala's Malappuram district, officials said on Saturday.

According to hospital officials, the accident occurred when a car lost control and rammed into a tree. The family was returning from Mysuru after completing admission formalities for their child when the mishap took place, just about one kilometre from their home.

The deceased has been identified as Mymoona of Karimpana House, Koorad. The injured are Kunju Muhammad and Tahira of Karimpana House, Koorad, and Isahak of Thekkethil Cherukulattil House, Valluvangad, Pandikkad.

All three have sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment in hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

