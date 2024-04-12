Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 12 (ANI): The 61-day-long protest by the Civil Police Officer rank holders came to a disheartening conclusion as the rank list published by the Kerala Public Service Commission expired on Friday.

Despite their relentless efforts to make their voices heard, the state government allegedly never called for a discussion with the aspirants.

"We are requesting the government take appropriate steps to get an appointment for the remaining students. Our main demand is that the government extend the rank list for at least six months. This is the last day of our rank list and the 61st day of our protest. For about 11 months we have seen almost all the government officials, but they are not taking any steps," Harikrishnan, one of the rank holders, said.

The PSC in April last year published the rank list of 13,975 individuals for the post of Civil Police Officers, with only 3100 being appointed.

The remaining aspirants had pinned their hopes on the government's intervention to secure their positions, but their hopes were dashed as the rank list expired.

Now faced with uncertainty, the protesters are grappling with the agonizing decision of whether to continue their protest or not.

The government's assertion that there are insufficient vacancies to accommodate. Many in the rank list have already surpassed the age limit for eligibility, leaving them with little recourse. (ANI)

