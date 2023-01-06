Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Friday cancelled the appointment of three Law College Principals as they were not done in accordance with the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations 2010.

The appointment of Principals of Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur Law Colleges has been cancelled.

The violations cited in the order include the failure to appoint a selection committee and publish a rank list of applicants based on academic qualifications.

The decision was taken while considering a petition submitted by the Ernakulam Law College teacher.

The order comes in the background of the Supreme Court's order in October 2022 cancelling the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University.

The top court noted that as per Section 13(4) of the University Act, 2015, the committee shall recommend unanimously a panel of not less than three suitable persons from amongst the eminent persons in the field of engineering sciences, which shall be placed before the Visitor or Chancellor.

The court observed that in the present case, admittedly, the only name of respondent Rajasree was recommended to the Chancellor.

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations as well, the Visitor or Chancellor shall appoint the VC out of the panel of names recommended by the Search Committee.

Therefore, when only one name was recommended and the panel of names was not, the Chancellor had no option but to consider the names of the other candidates, the top court observed.

Therefore, the appointment of the respondent Rajasree can be said to be dehors and/or contrary to the provisions of the UGC Regulations, as well as to the University Act, 2015, the top court had noted. (ANI)

