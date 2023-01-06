It's Jay B's birthday. While every Kpop fan would definitely go back to Jay B's songs and his performances along with his guy gang GOT7, we generally check out his random videos on YouTube. Why? We agree he is a talented musician and even possesses the gift of acting but these videos are just something else. He is sometimes candid, sometimes he is blushing red and at times he is just the confident rockstar that we think he is. Let us show you these videos right here. GOT7's Jackson Wang Accidentally Kisses A Man At Party.

The dance-off with another GOT7 member in Dream High 2

At that time, Jinyoung and Jay B were both part JJ Project when Dream High 2 happened and later moved on to join the gang for GOT7. This dance-off is both childish and suave. Loved their rivalry in this series.

A embarrassed thirst tweets time

While he was deeply embarrassed by people's comments about him, he blushed and replied to them very smartly. This is one of our favourite videos

The gang up against him

This compilation of his band members pranking Jay B is so cute. It has our heart!

Go to bed with Jay B

We aren't saying that but this video where the GOT7 leader is showing his nightcare routine. Don't know if we follow any of it but watching him say it makes us so happy.

JayB being him

This is damn cute!

So all you Aghase, tell us which among these videos is your favourite as well.

