Kannur (Kerala) [India], September 1 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) in Kerala has seized 937 grams gold worth Rs 46 lakhs from a passenger here at Kannur International Airport.

The passenger has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

"Air Intelligence Unit in Kannur seized 1024 grams gold in compound form (937 grams extracted) valued at Rs 46 lakhs. One passenger has been arrested, further investigation is underway," the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier on August 31, the AIU in Thiruvananthapuram seized 225.38 grams of gold in foil form valued at Rs 11.11 lakhs, concealed inside a trolley bag.

Before that on August 27, the Customs Preventive Unit (CPU) in Palakkad seized over 3 kg of smuggled gold bars and ornaments worth Rs 1.70 crores and Rs 6 lakh in cash. (ANI)

