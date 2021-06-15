Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 15 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced several relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions and said it will be allowed on the basis of the test positivity rate under local self-government bodies.

He also said that local bodies with below 8 per cent test positivity rate will be allowed to function normally with restrictions.

"Relaxation in lockdown will be allowed on basis of test positivity rate under local self-government bodies. Local bodies with below 8 per cent test positivity rate to function normally with restrictions, the opening of shops will also be allowed," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also informed that government offices will be allowed to function with 25 per cent employees, public transport will operate partially, shops selling essential items will be allowed to open on all days, and bars to open from June 17.

"Complete lockdown will continue across the state on weekends," he added.

On Monday, the Vijayan had said that the lockdown strategy in the state will change after June 16, depending on the COVID situation.

"The lockdown strategy will change after June 16. Depending on the COVID situation, restrictions will be imposed region-wise. It will be implemented by local bodies," he had said. (ANI)

