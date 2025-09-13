Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 13 (ANI): Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple and Attukal Bhagavathy temple received bomb threat via email on Saturday.

Police and the Bomb Squad are conducting security checks at both temples.

According to police, the threat was non-specific in nature.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue. (ANI)

