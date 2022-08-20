Thodupuzha (Kerala), Aug 20 (PTI) Sleuths of the Kerala Excise Department on Saturday arrested a civil police officer and his friend for possession of highly-potent synthetic drug MDMA and ganja.

Excise officials said civil police officer of Idukki AR Camp Shahnawaz and his friend Shamnas were taken into custody from Muthalakodam area and 3.6 grams MDMA and 20 grams ganja were seized from them.

Their arrests were recorded after the interrogation, they said, adding an investigation is on to ascertain whether they were involved in the sale of the narcotic substances.

The duo have been charged under Section 20(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

