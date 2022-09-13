Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 13 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is set to visit Finland next month on an invite from the European country's government.

The purpose of the visit is to study the education model of Finland.

Also Read | Vande Bharat 2: Indian Railways to Introduce Upgraded Avtar of Train 18 on September 30; From Newer Facilities To Technical Changes, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Kerala chief minister will visit Finland in the first week of October. He had got an invitation from Finland government, a source said.

According to the source, education minister V Sivankutty will also visit Finland with Kerala's chief minister. The purpose of the visit is to study the education sector of Finland.

Also Read | Nabanna Rally: Kolkata Witnesses Pitched Battles Between BJP Workers and Police, PCR Van Torched.

There have been reports that some other ministers of the Kerala government will also be travelling. Among other things, these visits are aimed at attracting investment and learning from foreign models in key areas. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)