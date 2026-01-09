Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 9 (ANI): The Crime Branch has arrested Thantri Kandharar Rajeevar (66), the chief priest (Tantri) of Sabarimala and the 13th accused, in connection with the Sabarimala gold theft case.

He is currently being questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Kerala police said.

After a medical examination at Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, the "Tantri" will be produced before the Kollam Vigilance Court. As court hours have ended, he will be presented at the judge's residence.

The arrest was recorded under Crime No. 3701/CB/CU-IV/TVPM/D/2025 and is based on multiple charges, including criminal breach of trust, forgery, criminal conspiracy, and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the arrest notice issued under Section 48 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the case pertains to alleged irregularities in the removal and handling of gold-plated copper panels and ornamental structures fixed on the sanctum sanctorum door of the Sabarimala temple.

The panels, including those depicting Dashavatharas, zodiac symbols, the upper threshold, and prabhamandala plates, were removed in May 2019 for repair and regilding.

Investigators state that Rajeevar, a member of the Thazhamon Madam, Chengannur, and a hereditary Thantri under the Travancore Devaswom Board, was fully aware of the presence of gold plating done earlier by the Bengaluru-based UB Group.

Despite holding the Thantri post during the relevant period, he allegedly failed to object or report the removal of the temple assets, which were handed over to a private individual without following prescribed rituals, customs, or obtaining divine consent.

The Crime Branch further alleges that Rajeevar remained present at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam during key rituals on May 18 and 19, 2019, when the panels were removed, and later when they were reinstalled in June 2019, but did not take steps to prevent or report the violations.

This, according to investigators, amounted to criminal silence and tacit consent, facilitating unlawful gain to the accused persons and causing loss to the Travancore Devaswom Board.

The arrest was effected after the probe revealed his alleged role in the conspiracy and violation of provisions under the Travancore Devaswom Manual, which mandates that repair works of valuable temple assets be carried out within temple premises and not taken outside. (ANI)

