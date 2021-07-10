Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 10 (ANI): Kerala health minister Veena George on Saturday categorically denied fudging in COVID death data after the first wave of coronavirus struck the state.

Responding to the allegations, she said that the state has been adhering to the guidelines of WHO and ICMR to classify COVID deaths, adding that the number of deaths reported after the first wave was almost correct.

She added that the state government has made it even more transparent by doing real-time data entry.

"We're following the guidelines of WHO and ICMR to classify COVID deaths. We had conducted a COVID death analysis after the first wave and found out that our numbers were almost correct. We have made it more transparent by doing the real-time entry, said the Kerala Health Minister while speaking to ANI today.

It was alleged that the Kerala government was underreporting the number of deaths that had taken place due to COVID-19.

She further said, "For COVID, we've always tried to keep the number of cases below medical capacity. No one died in Kerala due to lack of oxygen supply."

Stating that presently the state has 14 cases of Zika virus, George said that the state government has decided to intensify vector-control activities, and the state health department is on high alert.

She said that the Kerala Government has worked on an action plan to manage the number of Zika virus infections and the situation is being closely monitored.

"At present, total active cases of Zika virus in Kerala is 14. The first case was that of a pregnant woman. She is from Parassala. She came to the city for her delivery. She delivered a baby and both of them are keeping good. She was found positive," said the Kerala Health Minister.

She further said, "19 samples were sent to NIV, Pune, and 13 were found positive. Then again we sent 14 samples but all of them have tested negative."

"We have decided to intensify our vector-control activities and also we have worked on an action plan. Our department is on high alert. We have a plan to manage the infections. We are monitoring the situation very closely," she added.

Responding to a question on the Central team's visit to Kerala, George said, "We don't have any information about their arrival. The state health secretary got a letter that they will be visiting Kerala. We had welcomed them. So at present, there is nothing to worry about." (ANI)

