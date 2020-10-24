Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 24 (ANI): Devotees offered prayers at Pazhavangadi Ganapathi Temple in Thiruvananthapuram on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Navratri on Saturday.

Durga Ashtami is considered to be one of the most important days of Navratri. It begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja. On this day, all the nine forms of the goddess and young girls are worshipped on this day. This is known as Kumari Puja.

Also Read | India’s COVID-19 Count Crosses 78 Lakh Mark With 53,370 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours.

The word Navratri translates to 'nine nights'. In most of the parts of India different forms of the goddess, Maa Durga, are worshipped during these nine nights-- Shilaputri, Brahmacharni, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandama, Katyayani, Kalratri, Maha Gauri, and Siddhidatri.

On the eighth day of Navratri, devotees across the country worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth avatar or form of Goddess Durga.

Also Read | Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Lead Politicians in Greeting Indians on Durga Puja Festivities.

This year, COVID-19 pandemic has dampened the festivities as there is a huge decrease in the number of devotees arriving at the temple for offering prayers. Meanwhile, temple authorities are adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)