New Delhi, October 24: The overall number of coronavirus cases in India has surpassed the 78 lakh mark, while the deaths have soared to 1,17,956, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 78,14,683 after the country recorded 53,370 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

During the same period, 650 people succumbed to the infection. Of the total cases, 6,80,680 are currently active. India reported a decrease of 14,829 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours. Moreover, 67,549 people were discharged after recovering from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the number recoveries to 70,16,046 in the country. One patient had migrated to another country. COVID-19 Vaccine: India Has Reserved Nearly Rs 51,000 Crore to Vaccinate All Citizens, Says Report.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in India with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 12,69,479 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,13,82,564.

Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed the 42 million mark, while the deaths have soared to 1,143,290. As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 42,114,524, while the death toll surged to 1,143,291, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,484,991 and 223,914. India comes in second place in terms of cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities at 156,471.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 10:06 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).