New Delhi, October 24: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday led leaders in wishing people on the occasion of Maha Ashtami and Maha Navmi, part of Durga Puja festivities. In his greeting, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Durga Ashtami people should take a pledge to respect women. Greeting people on Maha Ashtami, PM Narendra Modi said he wishes goddess Durga brings happiness and prosperity in everyone's life.

"Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. On this occasion, we all should take a firm resolve to respect and empower our womenfolk. May Goddess Durga enrich our lives with joy, peace and prosperity," President Kovind said in his message on Maha Ashtami. PM Modi wished people in three languages - Hindi, English and Bengali.

President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Wish People on Maha Ashtami, Maha Navami 2020:

Greetings on the special occasion of Maha Ashtami to everyone. I pray that Maa Durga continue to bless us all with happiness, good health and prosperity. 🙏 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2020

Greetings and good wishes to fellow citizens on Durga Puja. This is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. On this occasion, we all should take a firm resolve to respect and empower our womenfolk. May Goddess Durga enrich our lives with joy, peace and prosperity. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2020

"Greetings on the special occasion of Maha Ashtami to everyone. I pray that Maa Durga continue to bless us all with happiness, good health and prosperity," he tweeted. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Congress party also wished people of the country on Maha Ashtami and Maha Navami.

Maha Navami is dedicated to Mahagauri Devi Siddidatri. On Maha Navami, devotees perform the holy Kanya Pujan. Maha Ashtami is one of the most auspicious days of the five days long Durga Puja festival during which Goddess Durga is worshipped for 10 days.

