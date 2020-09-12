Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 12 (ANI): The BJP and Yuva Morcha on Saturday held protests in Kochi demanding the resignation of state Cabinet Minister KT Jaleel after he was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case.

BJP State Vice President Dr KS Radhakrishnan inaugurated the protest, during which a march was conducted and an effigy of Jaleel was set on fire.

Also Read | Punjab Govt Launches State-Wide Smart Ration Card Scheme to Cover 1.41 Crore Beneficiaries.

The Yuva Morcha led a march to the Kanayannoor Taluk office and sat in the middle of the road, thereby blocking it. The police officials were seen arresting several of the protestors.

"Jaleel will be questioned by the Customs department and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) too. Jaleel stayed in the house of Anas, a businessman in Aroor, before he came for interrogation yesterday. Anas manages the Minister's illegal assets," Radhakrishnan told reporters here.

Also Read | COVID-19 Management in India: Health Ministry Organises Virtual Conclave, Stresses on ‘Affordable & Accessible’ Healthcare for All.

He said that the state will soon know Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's relationship with smugglers soon.

"LDF is covering up UDF's irregularities and the UDF is covering up LDF's irregularities. This must end. I don't think that the UDF will do much in this regard due to the pressure of the Muslim League. This protest won't end here. This is for the people. This struggle will continue," he said.

Earlier today, Youth Congress workers had protested outside Jaleel's residence in Malappuram's Valanchery over his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. Protests were also held yesterday in the state capital by the BJP and Youth Congress seeking Jaleel's resignation.

The ED had on Friday questioned Kerala Minister KT Jaleel in connection with the high profile gold smuggling case, which is currently being probed by the NIA, ED, and Customs department.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)