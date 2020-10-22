Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 22 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday submitted before the Kerala High Court that former principal secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, M Sivasankar's alleged links with the Gold Smuggling Case accused Swapna Suresh can be established only through custodial interrogation.

In a statement through Special Public Prosecutor TA Unnikrishnan, while opposing Sivasankar's anticipatory bail plea, the ED said, "Sivasankar participated in various activities with Swapna Suresh and others who have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He is also linked to serious economic offences and hence his custodial interrogation is required."

"The agency cannot believe Sivasankar's version that he was not aware that Swapna was making money through gold smuggling and by way of kickbacks," Unnikrishnan added.

ED also sought permission to hand over the materials collected against Sivasankar to the court.

High Court will consider Sivasankar's anticipatory bail pleas in the cases registered by ED and Customs tomorrow. (ANI)

