Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 2 (ANI): Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Saturday stated that the pivotal role played by VP Menon, a Keralite, alongside Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in unifying the princely states into the Indian Union cannot be forgotten.

He further inaugurated the 69th Foundation Day of Kerala at a function in Raj Bhavan, according to the release.

The Governor recalled the efforts made by V.P. Menon in having dialogues with the Maharajas of princely states and steering them all towards a nationalistic perspective.

The Governor marked Kerala Piravi celebrations at Raj Bhavan by lighting a lamp before a Bharat Mata idol draped in saffron and holding a saffron flag, as stated in the release.

The Governor stated that everyone must be a part of the nation-building process.

"While the Government is doing their bit, people cannot afford to be 'silent spectators' in the Nation's Development," he said.

Noting that Kerala has always guided the nation with the right kind of vision, values, and culture that have shaped the nation's course, the Governor exhorted everyone to play their part effectively in their respective fields. Observing that the road to Viksit Bharat passes through Viksit Kerala, the Governor noted that Malayalees have not lagged in any field and have provided leadership in all aspects of life.

Before Education Minister V Sivankutty boycotted the event over the installation and worship of the idol, government programmes initially avoided displaying the image.

However, the Bharat Mata idol was later reinstated on stage after a brief pause.

Later, a cultural fete was held by the artiste students of Kerala Kalamandalam, joined by the staff of Raj Bhavan, adding gusto and grandeur to the formation day celebrations. (ANI)

