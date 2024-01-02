New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) senior leader and Politbureau member, Party Brinda Karat on Tuesday hit out on Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan and said that it would be more appropriate for the Governor of Kerala to directly come into the electoral politics.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said, " The University bills are money bills, money bills cannot be introduced in the Assembly without prior assent of the Governor. They were money bills because if you remove the Governor and appoint individual chancellors, some expenditure will be inquired and then you need the Governor's assent...I asked them (Kerala govt) to clarify but they could not..."

"If the Honourable governor is so interested in coming directly into politics. he should do so because the 2024 Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held so it would be part of his political understanding," Brinda Karat said.

"Perhaps it would be more appropriate for the Governor of Kerala to directly come into the electoral politics. take the BJP ticket and fight the any seats in Kerala. "Dudh ka dudh Pani Ka Pani ho jayega" she added

Former Rajya Sabha MP Brinda Karat further told ANI that whatever the issue is the Honorable Governor should discuss it with the chief minister, instead of every single day making public statements which demean the post of governor and also demean the role of the elected government or attack the role of an elected Government.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have been locked in a war of words after the governor accused the CM of hiring goons to attack his car. The Governor had faced black flag protests by the students wing of the CPM during which his convovy was allegedly targeted. In his counter the Kerala CM accused the governor of shattering the peaceful situation in the state. The state has also approached the Supreme Court alleging that the Governor had refused to sign several bills. (ANI)

