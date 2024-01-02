Delhi. January 2: A counterfeit currency racket sharing similarity with Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series Farzi was busted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, who nabbed three men with fake notes worth Rs 50 lakh. The trio had a printing facility in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, where they produced the fake notes and distributed them across the country. The police said that they had circulated fake notes worth Rs 5 crore in the market in the last five years.

As per the report published by Aaj Tak, the arrested men were identified as Asif Ali, Danish Ali and Sartaj Khan, all residents of Badaun. The police got a tip-off that Asif was peddling fake notes in the market and tracked him down to his base in Badaun. They also learned that he was planning to deliver a huge consignment of fake notes near Akshardham Metro station in Delhi. ICMR Data Leak: Four Arrested for Selling Personal Details of Indians on Dark Web After Alleged Data Leak.

Accordingly, the police laid a trap and caught Asif and his two accomplices red-handed around 10 pm on Sunday night. The men tried to flee but were overpowered by the police. The police found fake notes of Rs 500 denomination and Rs 50 lakh in total in Asif’s TUV vehicle. They produced the three men in court on Monday and got a four-day remand. They raided their Badaun hideout and seized a laptop, a printer, ink and paper used for printing fake notes. Fake Indian Currency Worth Rs 16 Crore Seized in 2022 in Delhi: NCRB Report.

The police were shocked to learn that the men had been running the fake note racket for five years. The men confessed that they had made and sold fake notes worth Rs 5 crore to various dealers. The police are now probing the whole network. Danish, one of the arrested men, is a Unani medicine student. Sartaj, another one, is a computer expert and runs a computer centre in his Badaun village. A case has been registered against the trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2024 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).