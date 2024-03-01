Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 1 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday visited the family of veterinary student JS Sidhharth, who allegedly died by suicide in Wayanad on February 18.

The governor visited Sidhharth's house in Thiruvananthapuram's Nedumangad on Friday and met his parents.

The family had met the governor two days ago and handed over a complaint regarding the incident.

"I am here to share the grief of the family, especially the mother, who is in a very bad state. The police and the university are saying that the SFI activists are involved in it. Here, young people are being trained for violence, but they are merely pawns," the governor said while speaking to reporters after visiting Sidhharth's family.

He said that the future of young people is ruined in the process of university politics while urging political parties to 'rethink' their strategies and give up violence.

"We have to think about more than just this one case, we have to think about all youngsters. When youngsters have a police case against them, it takes years. They couldn't apply for any jobs, and they became dependent on political people. Now, the people of the state should think that the cult of violence must end," Arif Mohammed Khan said.

"Youth's future is getting ruined in it. I appeal to every political party to rethink their strategy, rethink how they want to work, and give up violence," he said.

Twenty-year-old JS Sidhharth was found hanging in his hostel room on February 18, according to police.

It is a case of murder and not suicide, Siddharth's relative told reporters on Thursday, alleging that Sidhharth was brutally attacked by a group of students inside the campus.

Earlier on February 29, Kerala police arrested six persons in connection with the death of the veterinary student.

A seventh person has been taken into custody for questioning earlier in the day, police said.

Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that the police are protecting the accused and urged action against the teachers for allegedly trying to cover-up the matter.

Law Minister P Rajeev assured action against the accused, irrespective of the organisation they belong to. "Action will be taken against any culprits, irrespective of the organisation they belong to," Rajeev said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the state police chief to form a special investigation team to look into the death of the student and assured strong action against the accused. (ANI)

