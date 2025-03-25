Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI) The Kerala government will organise a month-long programme across the state to mark its fourth anniversary celebrations.

Titled "Ente Keralam" (My Kerala), the anniversary celebrations will be held from April 21 to May 30, the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement on Tuesday.

Following a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the statement said that as part of the celebrations, exhibitions showcasing the services of various departments will be organised, with 50 stalls set up in each district.

The CM has directed that the exhibits should highlight the services provided by different departments, along with details of welfare projects that the public should be aware of, it said.

Vijayan also stated that a district-level committee, led by ministers, should provide necessary guidelines to ensure effective implementation of the plans.

District-level meetings should have representation from all sectors, with district collectors overseeing the process, the Chief Minister added.

The state-level inauguration of the anniversary celebrations will take place in Kasaragod on April 21, while the concluding event will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on May 23.

Vijayan will attend district-level meetings in all districts.

Additionally, state-level meetings involving various sectors will be conducted in Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Thrissur.

Regional meetings will be held in Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, and Kottayam.

Ministers, the Chief Secretary, department secretaries, district collectors, and Public Relations Department (PRD) officials attended the meeting, which was chaired by Vijayan.

