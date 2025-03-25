Srinagar, Mar 25 (PTI) Tourists intending to visit the famous Tulip Garden here can now book tickets online as authorities have started online and QR code-based booking system at several places including the Srinagar Airport, Floriculture director Shakeel-ul-Rehman Rather said on Tuesday.

The garden is being thrown open to the public on Wednesday.

"We have planted 17.50 lakh tulip bulbs and other flowers," Rather said.

The director said this year, the department has started the facility of online ticket booking system.

"We have also kept online ticket facility. Tie-up has also been done with the tourism departments of many countries and their websites have the link for online tickets. Apart from this, tickets are also available through physical mode.

"For the first time, there is also an online ticket facility, and in the coming two-three years, this entire process will be made online," he added.

Rather said a QR code-based ticket booking facility has also been placed for tourists at the Tourist Reception Centre and the airport to avoid rush at the garden.

"Tickets have also been made available at several hotels, and our effort will be that in the coming years, only those who have tickets come to the garden to ease the burden of traffic and avoid rush," he said.

The director expressed hope of an increased footfall this year.

"Last year, when the garden was inaugurated, there were about 15 days remaining of the holy month of Ramzan. But, this time, its inauguration is being done in the last days of Ramzan and so, it is expected that we will cross the figure of 4.5 lakh that visited the last year," Rather said.

Nestled between the Dal lake and the Zabarwan hills, the opening of the Asia's largest tulip garden will mark the beginning of the tourism season in the Kashmir valley.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden was set up by Ghulam Nabi Azad, the then-chief minister of the erstwhile state in 2007, to advance the tourist season in Jammu and Kashmir that was earlier limited to summers and winters.

Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the garden is spread over 55 hectares.

