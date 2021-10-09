Thiruvananthapuram [India], October 9 (ANI): Kerala government's Department of Non-Resident Keralite's Affairs (NORKA) will conduct an Overseas Employers Conference on October 12 for job seekers who are looking to migrate to other countries.

"Preparations have been completed for the Overseas Employers Conference organized by the Department of NORKA with the objective of guiding the human resources of Kerala in the field of expertise by carefully assessing the impact of the Covid 19 epidemic on the global labour market. The conference will be held on Tuesday, October 12 from 9 am online and at the Sankaranarayanan Thampi Hall in the Assembly building offline," said NORKA Principal Secretary K. Elangovan.

Chief Executive Officer of NORKA Harikrishnan Namboothiri said that the meeting is an important step towards recognizing new employment opportunities and shedding light on emerging areas.

"The conference will be attended by experts working internationally to share opportunities abroad," he said.

Ambassadors from four countries - Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar and Bahrain - will address the conference. Senior Diplomatic Representatives from Kuwait, Japan, Germany and the Netherlands, and officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, Protector of Emigrants will attend the conference.

"The comments and suggestions raised at the conference will be codified and utilized in subsequent policy formulation," said Elangovan.

The conference will discuss the technological changes that have taken place in the workplace since COVID-19 and the employment opportunities that have come with it. The main feature of the conference is that experts from the respective countries will be evaluating the new jobs in the traditional expatriate migration region, including the Gulf region, and the new possibilities that have been created in countries such as Japan and Germany.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the conference at 11.30 am. Chief Secretary VP Joy will preside over the function. External Affairs Ministry Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya will deliver the keynote address. (ANI)

