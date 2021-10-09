Dehradun, October 9: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth allegedly raped his aunt in Uttarakhand’s capital city Dehradun multiple times in past one month. The woman lives with her two children, her husband and his nephew. The woman’s husband works in a security agency and works in night shift. Uttarakhand Shocker: School Owner Allegedly Rapes 12-Year-Old Girl in Dehradun; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, when the woman’s husband was away for his job at night, the accused used to rape her. The rape survivor told her husband about the incident. The woman alleged that her husband did not help her in taking police action against the accused. She then lodged a complaint against the youth. Uttarakhand Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped & Murdered in Dehradun; Accused Arrested.

“The woman’s husband mostly worked in night shift, and while he was away, the nephew raped her several times in past one month. She tried telling her husband about his nephew’s crime, but he refused to help, after which she has lodged the police complaint,” reported the media house quoting Abhinay Chaudhary, station officer, Rajpur police station as saying.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under section 376 (rape) of the India Penal Code (IPC). The accused is currently absconding. The police have started an investigation into the matter and have also launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

