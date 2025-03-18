Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday made it clear that it would not tolerate any kind of encroachments carried out under the guise of settlements and that its objective is to find a permanent solution to the issues faced by people living in the high ranges.

Stringent legal measures would be initiated against encroachers, but it would also be ensured that such steps do not affect ordinary settlers in the region, Revenue Minister K Rajan said in the Assembly.

Referring to recent reports of large-scale encroachments in some parts of the high-range Idukki district, he said that as soon as the issue was brought to light, steps were taken to evict all illegal encroachments in the area.

The minister was replying to an adjournment motion notice by the Opposition Congress-led UDF, seeking a discussion on the reported encroachments in Parunthumpara and other areas of Idukki.

Rajan said Idukki, the most environmentally significant district in the state, has also witnessed a large number of settlements.

He said the objective of the LDF government is to provide title deeds to every settler there, and a total of 50,000 title deeds have been distributed in the last eight years.

"The government has adopted a strong stand that illegal encroachments under the guise of settlements will not be allowed at any cost. We have taken stringent measures against the encroachments in Parunthumpara and Chokramudi (in Idukki)," he said.

Detailing various steps taken by the government in this regard, the revenue minister said an order was issued to suspend all illegal title deeds granted in the region as soon as the issue came to light.

The government followed all procedures without fail to ensure that the encroachers did not approach the court and obtain favourable verdicts, he said.

"All steps to evict illegal encroachments have been completed," he said, adding that the majority of encroachments were carried out by forging land documents using old survey numbers.

The Idukki district collector was directed to submit an immediate report on the issue, he said, adding that some illegal constructions had already been demolished.

"The objective of the government is to find a permanent solution to encroachments in Idukki and across Kerala," Rajan further said.

As part of this effort, a digital survey has already been conducted in 38 locations in Idukki, he said.

The minister also mentioned that there was a recent court directive not to distribute any more title deeds in Idukki until further orders and that the government has filed a counter affidavit in this regard.

However, Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress), who moved the notice, rejected the government's arguments and alleged that an encroachment lobby has been amassing money by selling acres of government land using forged documents.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also alleged that the government had failed to regulate encroachers who hold thousands of acres of government land and make crores of rupees by selling it with the support of political leadership.

The UDF members later staged a walkout in the House as Speaker A N Shamseer rejected leave for the motion in light of the minister's reply.

