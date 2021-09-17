Kochi, Sep 17 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday expressed grief over the death of noted theoretical physicist Professor Thanu Padmanabhan, and said he was a "gifted science communicator" and his demise was a great loss to the entire science sector.

"I am deeply grieved by the sad and untimely demise of Padma Shri Dr Thanu Padmanabhan, globally acclaimed theoretical physicist hailing from Kerala. He was a gifted science communicator and his masterful contribution to research in Cosmology and Astrophysics will be long remembered. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Khan said in a message.

Vijayan said he was an accomplished physicist Kerala had gifted to the world and his demise was a great loss to the entire science sector.

"The life of this unique genius, who devoted his life himself to scientific research, will always be an inspiration to science students," he said in his condolence message.

The Chief Minister also remembered that the state had recently honoured him by awarding the top science prize considering his contributions to the field of theoretical physics.

Terming his demise as "unexpected", leader of the opposition in the state assembly, V D Satheesan said the death of the world-renowned scientific researcher was an irreparable loss to the southern state.

"I am sharing the grief of his family members, colleagues and students," the Congress leader said and reminisced about his contributions to the science sector since a young age.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment had recently awarded Padmanabhan the 'Kerala Sasthra Puraskaram', a lifetime achievement award.

Padmanabhan, 64, died due to cardiac arrest in Pune today, a former colleague said.

