Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 9 (ANI): Kerala High Court on Tuesday initiated a suo motu proceedings on a news report in which it is stated that, as part of 'Panthrandu Namaskaram' in Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, Tripunithure under the management of Cochin Devaswom Board, the devotees are made to wash the feet of 12 brahmins as atonement for sins.

Division Bench comprising Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar initiated the suo motu.

Also Read | Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Redmi Smart Band Pro & Redmi Smart TV X43 Launching Today in India; Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

While hearing, the standing counsel for the Cochin Devaswom Board would submit, "the devotees are not made to wash the feet of brahmins, as stated in the news report. It is the 'Thantri' who wash the feet of 12 poojaries (priests) of Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, in connection with 'Panthrandu Namaskaram'."

The Standing Counsel for the Cochin Devaswom Board sought two weeks to file an affidavit on this and the Court granted it. The court will consider this matter again on February 25.

Also Read | Enforcement Directorate Attaches Immovable Assets Worth Rs 1.29 Cr in Connection With Money Laundering Case.

According to the order which initiated suo motu proceedings, the news report was published by 'Kerala Kaumudi' daily on February 4, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)