Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Kerala High Court will hear an appeal filed by the Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham seeking a directive to the State Government to take a decision on the recommendation of the State Law Reforms Commission for the enactment of the Kerala eradication of inhuman evil practices, sorcery, and black magic bill, today.

Kerala HC's division bench comprising Chief Justice S Manikumar will be considering the plea.

Also Read | UP Horror: 15-Year-Old Rape Victim Succumbs To Burn Injuries in Etawah; Two Arrested.

The petition contended that the central government at the national level or the state government at the state level might pass legislation on the model of the legislation passed in Maharashtra regarding the anti-superstition bill in 2013.

The petitioner also sought that all the cases of disappearances that have occurred in the state in the last fifty years should be re-investigated by forming a special investigation team.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: School Principal Locks Minor Girl Student in Room, Chops Off Her Hair in Farrukhabad; Booked Under POCSO Act.

The petition also submitted that it may also implement the Justice KT Thomas Commission report recommending the implementation of the Anti-Superstition Act.

It further submitted that "Ban advertisements exploiting superstitions in media such as newspapers and social media. Prohibition of telefilms, serials and films on the theme of witchcraft and sorcery which are not intended for social good and have no artistic value. There may be an order to ban witchcraft and sorcery. Implement the existing Drugs and magic remedies objectionable advertisements act passed in 1954 in the country."

It also sought for a police search and closure of all existing witchcraft centres in Kerala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)