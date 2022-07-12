Kochi, Jul 12 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed the bail petition of P M Arshom, the State Secretary of SFI, who was arrested in connection with many cases including to an attempt to murder.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Rains: Lightning Strikes Claims 47 Lives in a Week; Health Department Issues Guidelines.

Justice Viju Abraham dismissed the bail plea of Arshom, who is leader of the students wing of the ruling CPI(M), saying he was taken into custody for violation of the bail conditions and got involved in 12 crimes while on bail.

Also Read | Nothing Phone (1) With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Now Official, Check Price & Other Details Here.

"The petitioner who is continuing in custody for having abused the freedom/liberty granted to him... by getting involved in 12 other crimes thereafter, cannot be equated to a person who continues in custody without any charge sheet being filed against him," the court said.

In his order denying bail, Justice Abraham said this was not a case where the petitioner was continuing in jail only for the reason that investigation was not completed whereby entitling him to statutory bail.

"This is a case where regular bail was granted even before the statutory period was over but on conditions. Now the petitioner is in custody not for the reason that investigation could not be completed within the stipulated period but for the reason that he has violated the conditions in the bail order for having been involved in 12 crimes after the bail was granted," the court said.

The 27-year-old Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader was under arrest in a case registered in Ernakulam alleging commission of offences punishable under Sections 323, 324, 455, 308, 506 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code.

Arshom was arrested on June 12 for violating the bail conditions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)