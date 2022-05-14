New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha member KJ Alphons on Saturday claimed that Kerala is the hub of terrorism. He also accused the Kerala government of secretly supporting the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Popular Front of India (PFI).

He said that the major recruitment for terrorism is from Kerala, and SDPI and PFI target minorities for recruitment.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Which state is the hub of terrorism in the country? Recruiting the highest number of people into terrorism? It is Kerala. SDPI and PFI indoctrinate people towards terrorism, especially recruiting from minorities. Doing it for many years."

He further said, "Sad part is both Congress-led UDF and Communist-led left-front have been promoting them. In public, they say no, but during elections, they take support from these two. Their people are let off despite serious crimes."

The leader accused the government of Kerala of not taking any actions despite being aware of the anti-national activities. He questioned, "The government has all information regarding all the anti-national activities from these organizations but what action have they taken?"

Kerala HC Observes 'no Doubt PFI & SDPI Extremist Organisations, Involved In Violence'/Kerala High Court said there was no doubt that the Social Democratic Party of India as well as the Popular Front of India (PFI) are extremist organizations.

This comes after the Kerala High court on Friday observed that the SDPI and PFI are extremist organizations indulging in serious acts of violence.

A single Bench of Justice K Haripal noted that "no doubt, SDPI, and PFI are extremist organizations indulging in serious acts of violence. All the same, those are not banned organizations. (ANI)

