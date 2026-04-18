WWE SmackDown arrives at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this evening, 17 April 2026, for the final 'go-home' episode before WrestleMania 42. The programme is set to finalise the blue brand's high-profile storylines, featuring a mixture of championship bouts and traditional pre-WrestleMania spectacles. WWE Wrestlemania 42: Match Card, Date, Time in IST, Live Streaming Details and All You Need to Know.

Where to Watch WWE SmackDown Live Streaming in India?

For fans in India, WWE SmackDown traditionally airs on Saturday mornings due to the time difference. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 05:30 AM IST on Saturday, 18 April 2026. Subscribers can stream the episode live or watch it on-demand immediately following the conclusion of the show.

Match Card and Key Segments

The headline match features Giulia defending her WWE Women’s United States Championship against Tiffany Stratton. This rematch follows weeks of escalating tension between the two, with Stratton seeking to reclaim the gold on the eve of the year’s biggest event. WWE Star John Cena Pays Tribute to Asha Bhosle in Signature Surprise Post; Fans Shower Love.

The episode also hosts the 12th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a staple of the WrestleMania lead-up. Additionally, an eight-man street fight is scheduled between The Wyatt Sicks and The MFTs, marking a culmination of their long-running psychological rivalry.

Final Confrontations

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is expected to address Pat McAfee and Randy Orton during the broadcast. This segment is intended to set the tone for the championship picture heading into the weekend. Furthermore, Jacob Fatu will provide a formal response to Drew McIntyre following their physical altercation last week

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 04:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).