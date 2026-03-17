Kollam (Kerala) [India], March 17 (ANI): An Additional District and Sessions Court in Kollam on Tuesday found G Sandeep, the sole accused in the May 2023 murder of Doctor Vandana Das, guilty and said the quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Thursday.

Das, a house surgeon, was fatally attacked at the Government Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara on May 10, 2023.

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The court convicted the accused under multiple sections of the IPC, including 302, 324, 326, 207, 506(2), 323, 333, 332, 341 and 201, observing that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt through eyewitness accounts, medical evidence and other records. The court is scheduled to pronounce the sentence on March 19.

The incident took place on May 10, 2023, when the accused, who had been brought to the hospital by police for a medical examination, allegedly turned violent and attacked the doctor with a pair of scissors while she was on duty.

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Following the attack, the doctor sustained severe injuries and later succumbed. The case had triggered widespread protests by healthcare workers across Kerala, demanding stronger security measures for medical professionals in hospitals.

Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padikkal said the conviction was based on strong evidence presented before the court, including eyewitness testimony and medical records. The court will deliver its verdict on the quantum of punishment on Thursday.

Following the brutal murder, the Kerala cabinet in May 2023 had decided to grant an ex-gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Vandana Das, who died while discharging her duties. The decision was made at a cabinet meeting chaired by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Additionally, the Kerala government had approved an ordinance that seeks to ensure workplace safety in healthcare facilities.

According to the ordinance, any person who commits, attempts to commit, incites or inspires an act of violence at hospitals shall be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than six months and five years and with a fine not less than Rs 50,000 and upto Rs 2 lakh.

According to police, G Sandeep (42), out of the blue, stabbed house surgeon, Vandana Das (23) when she was dressing his wounds. Having grabbed scissors from the dressing room, Sandeep, who was reportedly under treatment in a de-addiction centre, stabbed Vandana six times, causing injuries to her abdomen and back.

He also attacked others and vandalised the hospital. A home guard and a sub-inspector also sustained stab injuries. Dr Vandana was shifted to KIMS hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

Vandana was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College, Kollam, and she was on duty at Taluk Hospital, Kottarakkara. She was the only daughter of Mohandas and Vasantha Kumari, residents of Kaduthuruthy in the Kottayam district. (ANI)

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