Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) Kerala on Saturday reported 3,795 new COVID cases and 245 deaths, which took the caseload to 51,78,999 and the death toll to 42,824.

Of the 245 deaths, 50 were recorded over the last few days and 195 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, a state government release said.

With 4,308 more people recovering from the virus since Friday, the total recoveries reached 51,08,764 and the active cases dropped to 38,583, it said.

As many as 58,344 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 681 fresh cases, followed by Ernakulam (543) and Thrissur (445).

Of the new cases, 25 were health workers, 14 from outside the state and 3,556 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 200.

There are currently 1,61,939 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,57,425 are in home or institutional quarantine and 4,514 in hospitals, the release said.

