Thrissur (Kerala) [India], February 18 (ANI): VD Satheesan, Kerala's Leader of the Opposition, on Sunday, slammed the state government for allegedly "not taking seriously the matter of human-wildlife conflict," which saw two people lose their lives in the district of Wayanad within a week.

"Human-animal conflict is increasing in Kerala. Across the forest border, the human-animal conflict is increasing. Every day wild animals come to the inhabited areas, attacking the people and destroying the crops," Satheesan told reporters here.

Also Read | KCET Exam 2024: Registration for Karnataka Common Entrance Test Examination Ends on February 20, Apply Online at kea.kar.nic.in.

"But unfortunately, our government is not taking this matter very seriously. Even the forest minister has not gone to the place. They have not visited the victims so far," he added.

A group of people under the aegis of an all-party action council staged a protest at Pulpally in Wayanad on Saturday after an employee of the Kuruva Dweep eco-tourism centre of the Forest department was killed in an elephant attack. The incident was the second human fatality in such an attack in the district within a week.

Also Read | 'He Is True Congress Leader': Digvijaya Singh Says 'Kamal Nath Not Leaving Party, Won't Yield to Pressure of ED, IT or CBI'.

The protesters raised a slew of demands, including providing a solatium of Rs50 lakh to the kin of the deceased. The victim was identified as Paul of Vellachalil.

The first incident was on February 10 when a wild elephant walked into the premises of a house and killed Ajeesh, 45, of Mananthavady in the district.

Meanwhile, after meeting the family members of Paul, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi said that he had asked the state's Chief Minister in a letter why it was taking "so long" to build a medical college in Wayanad, and sought immediate release of compensation to the family of the victim.

Compensation to the deceased's family members should be given quickly and without any delay, said Rahul Gandhi while addressing a press conference.

"We've been facing these tragedies that are coming out of man-animal conflict for some time. And in the last few days, there have been a larger number of them. We've told the administration that they need to pay the compensation quickly and effectively and not delay the compensation that has been happening over the last couple of months," Rahul Gandhi said, adding "We also suggested to look into setting up and testing an early warning system. There's a question of interstate cooperation between Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. We mentioned to them that we will also play a role in trying to improve the coordination. But it's important that the three states coordinate with each other as far as this issue is concerned," he said.

"The medical college is a critical issue. I don't understand why it is taking so long to develop and build a medical college here. I've written to the chief minister and I would request him again to please expedite this matter. It is almost becoming a joke now," he added.

The Wayanad MP abruptly halted his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh and rushed to Wayanad after protests erupted over the killings of residents in wild elephant attacks. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)