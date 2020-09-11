Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 11 (ANI): Kerala Industries Minister EP Jayarajan and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Jayarajan is the second minister from the Kerala cabinet who has tested COVID-19 positive.

He had attended a meeting with the state's Finance Minister Dr.Thomas Isaac who has also tested positive for coronavirus on September 6.

Minister Jayarajan and his wife are admitted to Pariyaram Medical College, Kannur. (ANI)

